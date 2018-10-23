Demaryius Thomas Addresses Trade Rumors, Says He ‘Loves’ Broncos

Plenty of NFL teams have had their fair share of drama this season.

From Le’Veon Bell’s holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers to the quarterback debacle the Jacksonville Jaguars are facing and even the Amari Cooper trade to the Dallas Cowboys, there’s been no shortage of storylines throughout the league heading into Week 8.

Now it’s the Denver Broncos turn to get in on the drama. The team reportedly is open to trading their star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, whose spent his entire career donning the Broncos uniform. He certainly makes an appealing target considering there are many teams who are in need of some help at the receiver position.

Thomas knows the reports are out there. But if you ask him, he says it all comes down to football being a business.

“It’s football, man, it’s a business,” Thomas said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold “That’s what happens. It’s happened before (in the league), I never thought it would happen to me, but I’m like everybody else.

“I love to be here,” he continued. “I’m going to do what I’ve got to do to be ready … I love to be here, I’ve been here my whole career.”

While Thomas has struggled a bit this season, he does have 33 receptions for 372 yards this season. And he said his focus is on Denver’s matchup against the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, not the rumors swirling around him.

“Don’t think about it and just go on about my business; I can control what I can control,” Thomas said. “That’s all I do, every day in and out … the rest will pan out for itself.”

There’s no telling where Thomas will end up come the Oct. 30 trade deadline, but it doesn’t seem to be taking up too much space in his head.

