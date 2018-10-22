Devin McCourty ‘Really Needed’ Bounce-Back Game In Patriots’ Win Over Bears

CHICAGO — New England Patriots fans watching Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears probably didn’t notice Devin McCourty very often. That’s a good thing compared to recent weeks.

The Patriots starting safety played 81 snaps, made four tackles and was targeted just once. He didn’t let up a catch.

That’s exactly what the doctor ordered for McCourty, who went consecutive weeks allowing two touchdowns to the Indianapolis Colts and two scores to the Kansas City Chiefs. Some Patriots fans were calling for McCourty to be benched.

“Yeah, I felt like I really needed to come out here and play well today,” McCourty said. “Just trying to do a good job in my role. No huge plays, but what’s asked of me, doing that. That was big. When you can play like that, and we get everyone playing like that, we can go out there and win games.”

And that’s exactly what the Patriots did Sunday, beating the Bears 38-31 on the road without star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

It wasn’t always pretty for the Patriots, who let up 453 yards, including 319 through the air. But McCourty’s bounce-back performance helped, as did interceptions by cornerbacks JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones.

