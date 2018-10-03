Dez Bryant Takes To Twitter To Reveal Which Team He Prefers To Play For

The 2018 NFL season is four weeks old and Dez Bryant has yet to find a new home, but perhaps it’s all part of his plan.

Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, and the veteran wide receiver has teased a potential signing with a few teams, but has yet to pull the trigger. The 29-year-old reportedly turned down a contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, leaving many people to assume he had his eye on suiting up for a specific club, namely the New England Patriots.

Rumors swirled around the possibility of Bryant catching passes from Tom Brady, but it looks like the Patriots might not have been his desired destination, as the Oklahoma State product revealed Tuesday that his preference is to continue playing for America’s Team.

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

Dallas has slogged its way to a 2-2 start, thanks to wins over the hapless New York Giants and mistake-plagued Detroit Lions.

Despite the ‘Boys treading water, their offense has been pedestrian at best.

Entering Sunday’s win over the Lions, Dallas’ offense ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every offensive category. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been good, but the lack of an effective passing attack has stunted his ability to be a game-changer on the ground for the Cowboys. Including Sunday, quarterback Dak Prescott has eclipsed the 200-yard mark in just three of his last 12 games, and Jason Garrett’s club currently lacks a go-to receiver for their young quarterback to trust in the big moments.

While Bryant isn’t the dominant receiver he once was, he still could give Prescott a reliable target to move the sticks and look to in the red zone. The trio of Allen Hurns, Tavon Austin and Cole Beasley haven’t been effective, leaving Elliott to be the team’s top receiver which isn’t sustainable.

If Bryant wants to return, Dallas would be wise to go his way as they have missed his presence on the outside. But perhaps he knew they would all along.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images