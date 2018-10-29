Did Capitals’ Devante Smith-Pelly Issue Red Sox Celebration Challenge?

After raising the bar for excellence on the field, can the Boston Red Sox repeat the feat off it?

Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly seems skeptical over whether the Red Sox can match the intensity of his team’s title-winning celebrations. Smith-Pelly made his belief clear early Monday morning when he bluntly answered a question the Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur posed on Twitter about the Red Sox’s ability to celebrate their 2018 World Series title as forcefully as the Capitals did their Stanley Cup 2018 triumph.

Good luck. — Devante Smith-Pelly (@smithpelly23) October 29, 2018

The Red Sox won the ninth World Series in their history Sunday night when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic. The Red Sox kicked off their celebrations in the visitors’ locker room at Dodger Stadium and undoubtedly have continued them into the … present.

After winning the first Stanley Cup Finals series in team history, the Capitals famously enjoyed a wild summer, which included players and other revelers doing keg stands with the famous trophy and even taking it to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Red Sox have three-plus months to prove Smith-Pelly wrong, but we have faith they’ll be able to do so by a huge margin.

