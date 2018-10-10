Did Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Just Fire Shot At Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey?

Stephon Gilmore typically isn’t one to run his mouth. For the most part, the New England Patriots cornerback lets his play do the talking.

He definitely broke character Wednesday morning, however.

Gilmore was a guest Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. At one point, Gilmore was asked about Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who recently fired direct — and incorrect — shots at Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill.

Check out Gilmore’s response:

Stephon Gilmore was just on @ZoandBertrand and was asked about Jalen Ramsey’s comments about Tyreek Hill last week. Not his style. “A lot of guys that talk are mostly zone guys so they have a lot of energy to do that.” 👀 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 10, 2018

Something tells us Ramsey won’t take kindly to being labeled a “mostly zone guy.” But hey, if you can dish it out, you better be ready to take it.

As for Gilmore, he likely will be tasked with shutting down Hill on “Sunday Night Football.” Hill will give the Patriots corner all he can handle, but don’t be surprised if Gilmore shuts him down.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images