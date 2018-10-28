Did Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin Execute Best TD Celebration Of 2018?

Everybody has Fall Classic fever — even those on the gridiron.

Late in the second quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Ed Dickson for a touchdown to put Seattle up 21-7. While it was a nice touchdown, the celebration stole the show.

And interestingly enough, the guy who hauled in the touchdown grab had little to do with it.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett took the ball, while fellow wideout Doug Baldwin stood a few feet away. Lockett wound up like a pitcher and beaned Baldwin, who responded by pretending to charge the mound. After executing a nice fake clothesline, Lockett ran off.

Take a look:

The @Seahawks broke out a baseBRAWL celebration in honor of the #WorldSeries 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VNcR1GGyJz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 28, 2018

Is this the best/most creative celebration of the season so far? It’s certainly up there.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images