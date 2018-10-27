Dodgers Awkwardly Trolled Red Sox On Twitter After World Series Game 3

The people in charge of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Twitter account might need to go back to the drawing board.

The Boston Red Sox, as you probably know by now, have rocked #DoDamage throughout the 2018 Major League Baseball postseason. And after Los Angeles’ walk-off, extra-innings win Friday night in Game 3 of the World Series, the Dodgers’ official Twitter attempted to troll Boston’s playoff slogan.

Take a look:

Ha… ha?

Reminder: The Red Sox use #DoDamage to troll New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who in the regular season said his club is the only team that does “damage” against Boston. Again: The whole purpose of #DoDamage is to stick it to the Yankees.

What’s next? The Dodgers playing “New York, New York” after another win?

You can’t just celebrate a win by trolling another team’s troll job that has nothing to do with you. That’s not how trolling works.

Well, technically you can, but you look stupid when you do it.

