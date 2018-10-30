Dodgers Fans Try, Miserably Fail At Trash Talking Red Sox, Bostonians

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are a cute bunch.

During the 2018 World Series, the folks at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” went to Dodger stadium and asked fans to trash talk the Boston Red Sox, as well as Bostonians as a whole. And, well, the results weren’t pretty.

Check out this mess:

Something tells us these fans weren’t entirely broken up over the Red Sox winning the World Series on L.A.’s home field. But hey, something also tells us that Bostonians wouldn’t mind enjoying that southern California sunshine right about now.

In any event, the Red Sox are champions, the Dodgers are whatever and the people of Boston soon will enjoy yet another victory parade.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images