Dodgers Live Stream: Watch Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw World Series Press Conference

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Boston Red Sox starting Tuesday night at Fenway Park for Games 1 and 2.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will get the ball for the National League Champions and be opposed by Sox ace Chris Sale.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts and Kershaw have pre-Game 1 press conferences set for Monday evening. Roberts is expected to speak at 5:30 p.m. ET, with Kershaw set to meet with the media at 5:45 p.m. ET.

You can watch both pressers in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images