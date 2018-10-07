Dodgers Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 3 Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business at home, winning the first two games of their National League Division Series matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Now the best-of-five series has shifted to Atlanta, where the Braves need a win or they’ll begin their offseason Monday. A Game 3 victory for the Dodgers would secure their third straight National League Championship Series appearance.

Here’s how and when to watch Dodgers vs. Braves:

When: Sunday, Oct. 7, 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images