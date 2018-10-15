Dodgers Vs. Brewers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 3 Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to win Game 2 and even the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at one win apiece.

Now, the series has shifted to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for the next three games, beginning Monday night with Game 3. The Dodgers will send Walker Buehler to the mound, and he will be opposed by Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 3 online:

When: Monday, Oct. 15 at 7:39 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images