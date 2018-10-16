Dodgers Vs. Brewers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 4 Online

The Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the 2018 National League Championship Series with a 4-0 Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

The series resumes Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers will hope to even the series and avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination.

Milwaukee will send Gio Gonzalez to the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with Rich Hill.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 4 online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 9:09 p.m.

Live Stream: FS1

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images