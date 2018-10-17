Dodgers Vs. Brewers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 5 Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 2-1 walk-off victory in extra innings in Game 4 of the 2018 National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, and these teams will play Game 5 less than 16 hours later at Dodger Stadium.

The series is tied 2-2, and the winner of the pivotal Game 5 will go to Milwaukee with a chance to clinch a spot in the 2018 World Series on Friday night.

The Dodgers will send their ace, Clayton Kershaw, to the mound. He’ll be opposed by Brewers starter Wade Miley.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 5 online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 5:05 p.m.

Live Stream: FS1

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images