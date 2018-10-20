Dodgers Vs. Brewers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 7 Online

It all comes down to this.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Saturday night at Miller Field in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. The winner, of course, will move on to face the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series.

The Dodgers will hand the ball to rookie right-hander Walker Buehler, while the Brewers will counter with righty Jhoulys Chacin.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 7 online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 20, at 8:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images