Dodgers Vs. Rockies Live Stream: Watch NL Central Tiebreaker Game Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies need more than 162 games to decide a National League Central champion, and they’ll play Game 163 for the division title on Monday at Dodgers Stadium.

The winner advances to the National League Division Series, while the loser plays in the National League Wild Card Game against the loser from the Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers National League Central tiebreaker game earlier Monday.

Here’s how and when to watch Dodgers vs. Rockies.

When: Monday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images