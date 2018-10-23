Dodgers World Series Roster: Here’s What L.A. Will Have For Showdown With Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to roll, as the 92-win National League West champions invade Fenway Park for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
The only move for the Dodgers is adding left-handed reliever Scott Alexander to the roster. Alexander seemingly is being added as a specialist, as he was especially tough on left-handed hitters this season, limiting them to a .460 OPS on the year. Alexander could be called on for some big outs late in games, especially at home if Red Sox manager Alex Cora calls on players like Jackie Bradley Jr. (if he doesn’t start) or Mitch Moreland in pinch-hitting roles.
Alexander replaces Caleb Ferguson on the roster. The 21-year-old Ferguson was good when called upon, appearing in six of the Dodgers’ 10 games through the first two series. He allowed just one base-runner, while striking out three in three total innings of work.
Here’s the Dodgers’ recently released World Series roster.
PITCHERS
Scott Alexander
Pedro Baez
Walker Buehler
Dylan Floro
Rich Hill
Kenley Jansen
Clayton Kershaw
Ryan Madson
Kenta Maeda
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Julio Urias
Alex Wood
POSITION PLAYERS
Austin Barners
Cody Bellinger
Brian Dozier
Ryan Frees
Yasmani Grandal
Kike Hernandez
Matt Kemp
Manny Machado
Max Muncy
Joc Pederson
Yasiel Puig
Chris Taylor
Justin Turner
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
