Does Celtics’ ‘NBA 2K’ Rating Bode Well For Them Vs. Warriors In Finals?

The Boston Celtics believe they can beat any team in a seven-game playoff series, and so do the makers of the premier NBA video game.

“NBA 2K19”, released last month, tweeted the Celtics’ overall team rating of 95 (out of 100) on Monday, and suggested that you could beat the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors using Boston’s roster.

9⃣5⃣ Team Rating for the @Celtics 👀 TBH you could probably beat the Warriors with this team in #NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/yK9UAexMUa — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) October 15, 2018

If you’re familiar with “NBA 2K” and play it online, you know a lot of people use the Warriors. That’s certainly not surprising given the talent on the Warriors roster and how fun it is to play with the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in the virtual world.

The Celtics’ rating in “NBA 2K” does help show how talented they are in real life, too. Boston has the starting five best-equipped to take on the Warriors’ “death lineup”, and the Celtics’ second unit, nicknamed “Bench With Attitude” is arguably the best in the league.

While the basketball world awaits a potential Warriors-Celtics matchup in the 2019 NBA Finals, fans will be playing it out in “NBA 2K19” all season long.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images