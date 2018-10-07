NFL

Dolphins Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

by on Sun, Oct 7, 2018 at 10:00AM

Raise your hand if you thought a week 5 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals would be a matchup of division leaders.

That’s what we thought.

The 3-1 Bengals will host a 3-1 Dolphins squad looking to rebound after a Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is coming off a thrilling road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

We never thought we’d say this, but Dolphins vs. Bengals should be must-see TV.

Here’s how to watch:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live StreamYahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images

