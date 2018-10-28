Donald Trump Rips Dodgers In Out-Of-Nowhere World Series Game 4 Take

Raise your hand if you expected United States President Donald Trump to weigh in on the World Series.

That’s what we thought.

Trump apparently watched the Red Sox beat the Dodgers on Saturday night to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. And, well, let’s just say POTUS wasn’t impressed with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who lifted his dominant starter, Rich Hill, in the seventh inning.

Check out this tweet:

Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2018

Make of that what you will.

Both Roberts and Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacted to Trump’s tweet after the game. Here’s what they had to say, per the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato:

Dave Roberts on Trump’s tweet: “The president said that? I’m happy he was tuning in and watching the game. I don’t know how many Dodgers games he’s watched. I don’t think he was privy to the conversation. That’s one man’s opinion.” — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 28, 2018

Cora looked disgusted by mention of Trump’s tweet, comes to Dave Roberts’ defense: “Dave Roberts is a good manager.” — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 28, 2018

Welcome to 2018, baseball fans.

As for the World Series, the Red Sox now are one win a way from winning a championship. The Red Sox and the Dodgers will meet Sunday night in Game 7, with David price taking the mound for Boston opposite Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. No word on whether Trump will be tuning in.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Images