Dont’a Hightower, Trent Brown Added To Patriots’ Injury Report Ahead Of Bills Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Add linebacker Dont’a Hightower and offensive tackle Trent Brown to the lengthy list of New England Patriots players who are dealing with some sort of injury.

Hightower (knee) and Brown (ankle) both were limited in Thursday’s Patriots practice, as were tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), defensive end Geneo Grissom (ankle), tight end Jacob Hollister (hamstring), defensive end John Simon (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle/knee).

Gronkowski and Cannon both returned to the field Thursday after missing Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears and sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Hightower and Brown both have started all seven games for New England this season.

Three players did not participate in Thursday’s practice: running back Sony Michel (knee), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and offensive tackle Brian Schwenke (foot).

The 5-2 Patriots will visit the 2-5 Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

