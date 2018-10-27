Dustin Pedroia Claps Back At Chirping Dodger Fans During Security Stoppage

Dustin Pedroia has been sidelined for all but three games for the Boston Red Sox this season, and his inactivity apparently has wiped him clean from at least one person’s brain.

Pedroia was held up by Dodger Stadium security as the veteran second baseman arrived to the ballpark for Game 3 of the World Series. The 2008 American League MVP was forced to show identification, during which time he clapped back at nearby chirpers, reminding them that he’s a two-time World Series champion.

You can check out the scene here, as captured by NBC Sports Boston’s “The Camera Guys.”

For those who don’t recall, this isn’t unfamiliar territory for Pedroia. The four-time All-Star was stopped by Coors Field security when the Red Sox traveled to Colorado to face the Rockies in the 2007 World Series. Pedroia reportedly responded by barking at security saying “Ask Jeff Francis who I am,” just days after he took the former left-hander deep to lead off Game 1.

Luckily for Pedroia, he might not have to hang around L.A. for long, as the Red Sox are two wins over the Dodgers away from winning the 2018 World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports