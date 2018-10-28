Eagles at Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The Jacksonville Jaguars almost ended up playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII last season, but the two teams will meet on a neutral field Sunday in London.

Both teams have been struggled in the first half of the 2018 NFL season. The Eagles are suffering from a Super Bowl hangover with a 3-4 record and a 1-2 mark away from home. The Jaguars have lost three games in a row after a 3-1 start, and starting quarterback Blake Bortles was benched in their Week 7 loss to the Houston Texans.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Jaguars:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images