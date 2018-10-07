Eagles Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Minnesota Vikings entered the 2018 NFL season as a Super Bowl favorite, yet they find themselves in need of a Week 5 win against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles after a 1-2-1 start.

The Vikings won their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, then tied the Green Bay Packers and lost to both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles 2-2 and have yet to show any consistency on both sides of the ball.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images