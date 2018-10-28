Eduardo Rodriguez Honors Red Sox Teammates With Great Tweet After Game 4 Win

Eduardo Rodriguez delivered when his teammates needed him the most Saturday night.

And by the time Game 4 of the World Series was over, Rodriguez’s teammates had returned the favor.

Rodriguez, who hadn’t started a game since Sept. 30, stepped up and pitched 5 2/3 effective innings in Boston’s eventual win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a huge effort by Rodriguez, considering he pitched the night before in a game that saw Boston deplete its bullpen over 18 grueling innings.

The 25-year-old did exit after giving up four runs in the sixth inning, but he still kept his team in the game and gave them a chance to win. Nine runs and a thrilling comeback victory later, and Rodriguez was deservedly off the hook.

To say Rodriguez was appreciative would be a huge understatement. Check out this tweet from Sunday afternoon:

I love this team and to my teammates thanks all of them for everything they did for me today that was especial #redsoxnation #myfamily — Eduardo Rodriguez (@eduardorod5) October 28, 2018

Great stuff.

Rodriguez and the Red Sox now are a win away from clinching a World Series championship. Game 5 against the Dodgers is scheduled for Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images