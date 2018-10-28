Eduardo Rodriguez Joined (Very) Rare Company With World Series Game 4 Start

Eduardo Rodriguez made history Saturday night as soon as he took the mound.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander started Game 4 of the World Series a day after coming out of the bullpen in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But even in a Red Sox postseason that’s been defined by pitching on short rest, what Rodriguez did at Dodger Stadium was truly unique.

Check out this note from ESPN’s Sarah Langs:

Eduardo Rodriguez is the 6th pitcher in World Series history to start a game with 0 days of rest after a relief app. The last time it happened was 1924. Teams to start such a pitcher have lost each of the last 3 straight. Last time a team won such a game: 1908 WS Game 2, Cubs — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 27, 2018

The name of that pitcher in 1924 was the immortal Firpo Marberry, who pitched 14 big-league seasons with the Washington Senators, Detroit Tigers and New York Giants.

Now, this remarkable stat does come with a caveat: The 25-year-old faced just one batter in Game 3, throwing a grand total of six pitches. So, it’s not like he was rebounding from a Nathan Eovaldi-esque performance.

Still, you can add Rodriguez to the growing list of Red Sox players who have gone above the call of duty this October.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images