Eduardo Rodriguez Joined (Very) Rare Company With World Series Game 4 Start

Eduardo Rodriguez made history Saturday night as soon as he took the mound.
The Boston Red Sox left-hander started Game 4 of the World Series a day after coming out of the bullpen in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But even in a Red Sox postseason that’s been defined by pitching on short rest, what Rodriguez did at Dodger Stadium was truly unique.
Check out this note from ESPN’s Sarah Langs:
The name of that pitcher in 1924 was the immortal Firpo Marberry, who pitched 14 big-league seasons with the Washington Senators, Detroit Tigers and New York Giants.
Now, this remarkable stat does come with a caveat: The 25-year-old faced just one batter in Game 3, throwing a grand total of six pitches. So, it’s not like he was rebounding from a Nathan Eovaldi-esque performance.
Still, you can add Rodriguez to the growing list of Red Sox players who have gone above the call of duty this October.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images
