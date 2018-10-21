Eric Reid Goes After Malcolm Jenkins, Flips Zach Ertz In Panthers-Eagles Spats

Eric Reid is NOT getting along well with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Carolina Panthers safety got into it with the defending Super Bowl champions before their game even began Sunday, jawing at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins as the teams went out for the coin toss.

Eric Reid needed to be held back by his Panthers teammates from a group a Eagles players near midfield (via @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/8wSN4fGsec — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) October 21, 2018

(Click here for another angle of the altercation.)

There’s history between Reid and Jenkins: Jenkins is the co-founder of the Players’ Coalition, a social justice partnership formed in the wake of Colin Kaepernick’s protests against social inequality in America. But Reid has been highly critical of Jenkins for allegedly working too closely with the NFL and hanging the players out to dry, even calling the Coalition an “NFL-created subversion group.”

That may explain why Reid was so incensed in his first game against Jenkins since Kaepernick’s protests.

Eric Reid was fired up after a brief altercation with Malcolm Jenkins pic.twitter.com/kp75opxFy2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2018

The Panthers safety wasn’t done there, though. Later in the game, after putting a late hit on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Reid did his best wrestler impression by upending tight end Zach Ertz, who charged at him in Wentz’s defense.

(Click here to watch the play.)

It appears Reid is continuing to antagonize Jenkins and the Eagles, too.

Eric Reid stared down the #Eagles bench again and walked toward them during TV timeout. Have not seen something like this in awhile. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2018

These two teams have the potential to meet in the playoffs, too, so this may not be the last of Reid’s fireworks with Philly.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images