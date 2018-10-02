ESPN Announcer Ripped For Saying Travis Kelce Better Than Rob Gronkowski

Fair warning to all sports broadcasters: Criticize Rob Gronkowski at your own risk.

ESPN “Monday Night Football” announcer Booger McFarland made such an error Monday night during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos. Midway through the fourth quarter, McFarland vehemently stated that Travis Kelce, not Rob Gronkowski, is the best tight end in the NFL.

“He’s the best tight end in football,” McFarland said. “He’s the reason why we saw (Broncos cornerback) Chris Harris Jr. on him. You can’t put a linebacker or a safety on him.

“No disrespect to Gronk — Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football.”

(You can click here to listen to McFarland’s comments.)

Whenever someone begins a sentence with “no disrespect,” you know something stupid is about to happen.

NFL fans (especially New England Patriots supporters) unsurprisingly blasted McFarland for his comments.

(Warning: Some of the following tweets contain NSFW language.)

Booger McFarland just say Kelcie is better than Gronk? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 2, 2018

The Monday night football announcers are worst I’ve ever heard. I have to mute the game to watch this shit. Kelce is best Tight end in football? Von Miller is better than Mack? Booger McFarland needs to be drug tested weekly and let’s not even get into Jason Witten 🤦🏻‍♂️😶 — RatherUnique (@SJ82Ross) October 2, 2018

Until Travis Kelce blocks like this he ain't the best tight end in the league, Booger. Kelce doesn't like blocking even a little bit. https://t.co/SqOMNRQN40 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 2, 2018

Why the fuck does his announcer keep saying Kelce is the best TE in football — JOSH GORDON SZN🇬🇾 (@DG92_TO) October 2, 2018

Booger cavalierly going back to the Kelce best TE in football well 3x as if he’s never seen a Patriots game. — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) October 2, 2018

Some clown on #MNF just said Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football…..better than Gronk! 😂 Where do they find these guys?! — MANU1968 (@JayBenoist) October 2, 2018

Booger had me til he exclaimed Kelce was the best TE in the NFL over Gronk — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) October 2, 2018

Ok … As anyone knows I am no Pats fan but sorry “BOOG” Kelce is not better than Gronk(when he’s at full strength) no chance! — Michael Del Tufo (@MichaelDelTufo) October 2, 2018

Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football? Rob Gronkowski might have something to say about that — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 2, 2018

Kelce is not Gronk. Sorry Booger, but you’re wrong. — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) October 2, 2018

No seriously, what exactly is Kelce better than Gronk at? I really wanna know. I got time to debate tonight — LeOusmane DeMessi (@ChrisCreacy) October 2, 2018

ESPN's Booger McFarland: “No disrespect to Gronk but Kelce is the best tight end in football” Inf: "At what?" Rob Gronkowski is the best TE to ever play the game and it's not close Note: Gronk will love his yards per game – 69.9 details

bold is leader pic.twitter.com/AGXPZyabPb — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) October 2, 2018

Announcers just said Kelce is best TE in football?? Ha ha ha ha NO — 2-2 Bring on Jets (@DennisDeuPree) October 2, 2018

Imagine thinking Travis Kelce can hold a candle to Gronk. — Pats Look Okay Again SZN (@BlacktinUp) October 2, 2018

“Travis Kelce is the best TE in football” Yeah, that’s enough of that. pic.twitter.com/xsDlMAPIcL — Wes (@wesfrdrk) October 2, 2018

Who is this idiot on my tv telling me Kelce is better then Gronk. — Matt Nunez (@XxXnUnEzXxX) October 2, 2018

McFarland obviously is entitled to his own opinion. And to say Kelce is better than Gronkowski isn’t that flagrant, considering Kelce’s numbers over the past four-plus seasons do rival — and in some cases surpass — those of his Patriots counterpart. Of course, much of that can be attributed to Gronkowski’s inability to stay on the field, which itself probably is the on knock against the future hall of famer.

Take a look at how the two compare since the start of the 2014 season:

Gronkowski: 256 receptions, 4,157 yards, 35 touchdowns, 74.2 yards per game in 56 games.

Kelce: 330 catches, 4,207 yards, 25 touchdowns, 62. 8 yards per game in 67 games.

Gronkowski has been in the league three more seasons than Kelce, so his overall numbers obviously are superior. Nevertheless, Kelce’s production the last few years is nothing to snuff at.

Furthermore, Gronk’s recent health issues, as well as the Patriots’ apparent efforts to minimize his workload, give credence to the belief that, right now, Kelce is the bigger receiving threat of the two.

(We know, we know: Teams double and triple-team Gronk, blah blah blah.)

Where Gronkowski truly sets himself apart from other tight ends, however, is his ability to block, especially in the running game. Kelce’s raw receiving talents might be comparable to Gronk, but the Patriots tight end unquestionably is the superior blocker, and is among the best blockers at his position in the league.

That combination, if you as us, still makes Gronkowski the best tight end on the planet. The gap between the two might be smaller than you think, though.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images