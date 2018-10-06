Evan Turner Zings Kyrie Irving About Wanting Celtics Number Retired

In the wake of Kyrie Irving announcing his intention to re-sign with the Boston Celtics next offseason, it has made some people wonder how big of an imprint he can make in Celtics history.

The C’s are one of the most illustrious franchises in NBA history, and the five-time All-Star hopes to add to the allure and maybe one day have his number retired.

Outspoken former Celtic swingman Evan Turner, who also donned the No. 11 during his two-season stint in Boston, seemed to feel different from Irving’s lofty goal.

Turner commented on an NBC Sports Boston Instagram post of Irving stating his goal to one day have his number retired, cleverly writing, “We all know what the #11 will truly mean 😜”

It definitely isn’t the craziest thing someone has said on Instagram, but it’s up there.

If Irving can continue his elite play and bring Banner 18 home to Boston, we could potentially see a No. 11 in the TD Garden rafters in the future. While most people certainly would attribute that number to Irving, if Turner wants to claim it’s his, what’s the harm in that?

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports