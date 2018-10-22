Falcons Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants will square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on “Monday Night Football” to conclude Week 7 of the 2018 NFL season.

This is a matchup of last place teams. The Giants sit at the bottom of the NFC East at 1-5, while the Falcons are in the basement of the NFC South at 2-4. That said, both players have talented, exciting players at the skill positions, which should make this game worth watching.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons versus Giants:

Start Time: Monday, Oct. 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images