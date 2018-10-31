Fantasy Football Impact Of Biggest Moves From NFL Trade Deadline

The 2018 NFL trade deadline was plenty busy. With five players shifting teams Tuesday and four more getting traded overall in the last two weeks, teams sure are starting to look different.
Playoff spots aren’t the only thing impacted by the influx of deals. With the movement of major players, such as wide receivers Golden Tate and Demaryius Thomas, there could be some major implications on some players’ value in fantasy football.
Here is the impact of the deadline’s biggest moves.
Demaryius Thomas to the Denver Broncos
Thomas’ change of scenery from Denver to Houston may have the biggest impact on Broncos wide receiver Cortland Sutton. He already leads the team in yards per reception (19.1) and now will take over as the No. 1 deep threat for a team that throws often.
Other players’ stock that could be impacted by the move are Texans wideout Keke Coutee, Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders and, well, Thomas. Thomas may see an uptick in fantasy points over the next few weeks as he won’t be facing the best defensive backs now that he lines up alongside DeAndre Hopkins. His presence will directly affect Coutee though, who likely will receive fewer looks now that both Hopkins and Thomas are on the field. Sanders, similar to Coutee, may start getting less attention from Case Keenum as the departure of Thomas means there will be more defensive pressure on him.
Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles
If Marvin Jones Jr. is available in your league, go pick him up right now. Jones is coming off a two touchdown performance Sunday and should get many more looks now that Tate is gone. In an already pass-heavy system, Jones’ chance for big plays just increased immensely.
Someone who is not as lucky is Nelson Agholor of the Eagles. Tight end Zach Ertz is the favorite target of Carson Wentz, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is not far behind. Tate most likely will fall right after Jeffery, leaving Agholor on the outside looking in. Wentz does have a tendency to spread the wealth, but if you have a smaller league, Agholor may not be the greatest start. Another player who will be affected by the deal is Kenny Golladay. Golladay has come out the gate hot, but with the loss of Tate he may begin to slow down. Tougher defensive pressure likely is on deck, which could hinder his ability to put up enough fantasy points to keep him in your starting lineup.
Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens
If there ever was a time to pick up Aaron Jones it would be now. He is coming off a game in which he had the most carries (12) and rushing yards (86) this season, adding a touchdown. The Packers have had a crowded backfield all season long and losing Montgomery gives Jones more of an opportunity. By the end of the season he could end up commanding most carries over Jamaal Williams. Javorius Allen could be negatively affected by the acquisition of Montgomery as his touches are sure to take a hit due to Montgomery’s running and pass-catching ability.
