Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start In Week 6 Of Season

The fantasy football season nearly is halfway through, which means now’s the time to buckle down and make the right moves.
That includes being smart about your defense.
At this point, we know which fantasy defenses are worthy of starting on a weekly basis. Still, there are sleepers that, if used appropriately, can mean the difference between winning and losing.
With all that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 6:
Chicago Bears (at Miami Dolphins)
The best defense in fantasy against one of the worst decision-making quarterbacks in the NFL? Yes, please.
Jacksonville Jaguars (at Dallas Cowboys)
This one’s a no-brainer. Yes, the Jags had a rough game last week against the Kansas City Chiefs — but that was against the Chiefs. The Cowboys offense has looked inept all season, and the Jaguars should make them pay. One thing to bear in mind is that Dallas typically is good at minimizing turnovers, but Jacksonville should get enough sacks to make up for it.
Minnesota Vikings (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
The Vikings are hot, coming off a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in which they had three sacks, two takeaways and only gave up 21 points. The Cardinals have looked better with Josh Rosen under center, but Minnesota should feed off its home crowd and post great fantasy numbers.
Los Angeles Rams (at Denver Broncos)
The Rams secondary is banged up, but we still like their chances against Broncos quarterback Case Keenum, who’s thrown an interception in each game this season. Keenum also has been sacked 11 times in his last three games, and is about to face one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushes. Start the Rams with confidence.
Houston Texans (vs. Buffalo Bills)
Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen has looked impressive, at times, this season. But we expect the Texans’ aggressive pass rush to rattle the first-year QB early and often, leading to a solid fantasy performance.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP