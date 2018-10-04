Fantasy Football Week 5: Starts, Sits For Colts Vs. Patriots ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Week 5 edition of “Thursday Night Football” could be tricky for fantasy owners.
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup that used to be a about two high-flying offenses trading blows. This installment, however, could be much different.
Despite last week’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots still aren’t exactly rolling on either side of the ball. And the Colts, fresh off a brutal overtime loss to the Houston Texans, will be without their starting running back and top receiver. As intriguing as this matchup is from a purely football standpoint, it might not offer much from a fantasy perspective.
That said, there still should be plenty of points up for grabs at Gillette Stadium. Here’s who you should start and sit in Colts vs. Patriots:
STARTS
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots. Brady has yet to put up the numbers we’re accustomed to seeing from him, but a primetime game in front of his home crowd should be just what the doctor ordered. Plus, you have to believe he still harbors some ill-will toward the Colts, and would love nothing more than to embarrass them.
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots. Let’s make this clear: We’re not going overboard on Michel. Yes, he posted his first 100-yard game last week, but the offensive line had a ton to do with that. Still, the Colts will be without some of their top defenders, and we could see the Pats lean on some young legs on the short week. Expect low to mid-tier RB2 production.
Eric Ebron, TE, Colts. Ebron has seen a lot of targets from Andrew Luck, and should see more with T.Y. Hilton out of the game. We think the Colts will struggle, but if anyone’s a candidate to get a touchdown grab, it’s Ebron.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts. If you’re desperate — and we mean desperate — for a flex, Hines could work. The dual-threat back caught nine balls for 63 yards last week, and this feels like it could be the kind of game where Luck frequently checks down to his backs. Plus, with starting back Marlon Mack out of the game, Hines should see an uptick in workload.
Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots. If Rob Gronkowski is forced to miss this game, then Dorsett should be a primary target in the red zone. He’s developed some decent chemistry with Brady, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the two connect on a big play. Expect WR3 production.
Patriots D/ST. This is about the time when New England’s defense typically turns things up a notch. Add in the fact that the Colts will be without Hilton and Mack, and we don’t see Luck and Co moving the ball with much success.
SIT
All Patriots receivers/tight ends not named Dorsett. Yes, this includes both Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, who is fresh a four-game PED suspension. We don’t expect Gronk to play, and even if he does, it would be a surprise if he gets much usage. As for Edelman, you have to believe he’ll be rusty, considering he hasn’t played in a meaningful game since Super Bowl LI. And yes, we still are holding off on Josh Gordon until he proves he’s earned Brady’s trust.
Andrew Luck, QB, Colts. Luck had a good game last week, the ball still doesn’t look like it’s coming out right. Plus, his best receiver won’t suit up for this game. He still is a great fantasy asset, but you should bench him this week.
All Colts receivers/tight ends not named Ebron. Aside from Hilton and Ebron, the Colts offense stinks. Stay away from the likes of Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal, please.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
