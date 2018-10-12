Fantasy Football Week 6 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

So you need some fantasy football help? Well, you came to the right place.
The fantasy football season has been predictably unpredictable through five weeks, but with our help, you can turn your team around in Week 6 and get on back on track for the playoffs.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 6:
STARTS
Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
After a down Week 5 against Miami, the Red Rocket has an enticing Week 6 matchup against a brutal Pittsburgh Steelers secondary. The Steelers are allowing a 99.3 passer rating to opposing QBs and haven’t shown any signs of fixing the back end of their defense. Look for a big day from Dalton.
T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
No Leonard Fournette and no Corey Grant means a whole lot of touches for Yeldon. The Alabama product got only 10 touches in Week 5 because the Jags were forced to throw the ball while playing from behind. Jacksonville should face a different situation Sunday when they visit a struggling Dallas Cowboys team that has been mediocre against the run this season.
Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
Edelman returned in Week 5 and immediately made an impact on the Patriots’ passing game, catching seven balls for 57 yards. New England faces a patchwork Kansas City Chiefs secondary Sunday night so expect a stellar night from the Pats wideout.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
With a number of Packers receivers still ailing, Graham should get a number of targets Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco has allowed a touchdown to a tight end in four of five games this season.
SITS
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
Captain Checkdown faces a Seattle Seahawks secondary that is a shell of its former self. That being said, Carr has done nothing to elicit confidence in his ability to put up big fantasy numbers this season, due in large part to his unwillingness to take shots downfield. Grab some pine, Derek.
Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
After putting up solid numbers through the first three weeks, Howard touched the ball only 11 times in the Bears’ blowout win over the Tampa Bay Bucanneers in Week 4. With Tarik Cohen looking to take on a bigger role in the offense going forward, Howard’s numbers could take a dip.
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Baldwin saw just one target in the Seahawks’ Week 5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the low number of targets, the Stanford product was on the field for 88 percent of Seattle’s snaps, meaning he isn’t being held back due to the knee he injured in Week 1. Until Baldwin produces, he should find a spot on your bench.
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
The second-year tight end has become one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets, but a Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers doesn’t bode well for the Miami product. The Chargers have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Sit.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP