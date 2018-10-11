Fantasy Football Week 6: Starts, Sits For Eagles Vs. Giants ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football” certainly is an intriguing game, but it might be a tough sell for fantasy players.
The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of bitter NFC East rivals. Both teams have gotten off to tough starts, but each still possess players with high fantasy upside.
Of course, not everyone in this game deserves a spot in your lineup.
With that said, there still should be plenty of points up for grabs at MetLife Stadium. Here’s who you should start and sit in Eagles vs. Giants.
STARTS
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants. This really doesn’t require much explanation. Beckham is coming off a game in which he caught eight balls on 14 targets for 131 yards and a touchdown, and is about to face a Philly secondary that has struggled in the early going. Start Beckham with confidence.
Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles. A must-start on a weekly basis, Ertz is coming off back-to-back 10-catch games. With Carson Wentz back under center, Ertz once again is atop the fantasy tight end mountain.
Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants. The rookie sensation avoided a serious injury last week and is on track to play Thursday night. Assuming he suffers no setback, Barkley should see his usual high volume in both the passing and running game. Expect RB1 production.
Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles. Wentz doesn’t quite look like his old self, but he has returned to being must-start fantasy quarterback. The third-year signal-caller has thrown for two touchdowns and at least 300 yards in each of his last two games, and should excel against a terrible Giants defense.
Eagles D/ST. We think the Eagles will have a great game against a Giants offense that, for the most part, has looked anemic. Don’t be surprised if this unit posts multiple sacks and takeaways.
SIT
Eagles running backs. Jay Ajayi is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Darren Sproles is expected to miss another game with a sore hamstring. That leaves Corey Clement, who is coming off a quadriceps injury, and Wendell Smallwood, who is good, but has given you no reason to believe he can be trusted as anything better than a flex. Until someone in this group proves otherwise, they all should stay on your bench.
Eli Manning, QB, Giants. Manning had a strong game last week, but until he shows even a modicum of consistency, he belongs on your bench.
Giants D/ST. Don’t be fooled by the Eagles’ recent struggles on offense. Furthermore, don’t be tempted by the fact the Giants will be playing in front of their home crowd. This is one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and doesn’t deserve a spot on your roster.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
