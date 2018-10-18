Fantasy Football Week 7: Starts, Sits For Broncos Vs. Cardinals ‘Thursday Night Football’

Let’s be honest: The Week 7 version of “Thursday Night Football” is pretty lame.
(Like, who wants to watch the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals?)
But fear not, fantasy football players: There could be points up for grab at State Farm Stadium. In fact, if you play your cards right (ah-thank you), you should get plenty of use out of this otherwise boring “TNF” matchup.
Still, plenty of players will be on the field who don’t belong anywhere near your lineup. With that said, here’s who you should start and sit in Broncs vs. Cardinals:
STARTS
David Jonson, RB, Cardinals. Johnson hasn’t quite lived up to his first-round billing this season. But he does have five touchdowns, and is going up against a rush defense that ranks 29th in the NFL. Expect RB1 numbers.
Both defenses. We like the Broncos’ pass rush against rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, and we love the fact that the Cardinals defense has seven turnovers and two touchdowns over its last two games. We expect this game to be an old fashioned, low-scoring “TNF” affair.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos. If there’s any receiver to start in this game, it’s Sanders. The speedy wideout is coming off his second 100-yard, touchdown-scoring game of the season, and has developed a nice rapport with Broncos quarterback Case Keenum. Sanders should give you WR2 numbers.
Phillip Lindsay, RB Broncos. The Broncos backfield has been tough to get a feel for, but we like Lindsay in this spot. He does more with his touches than Royce Freeman, is more of a factor in the passing game and is going up against the league’s second worst rush defense. Lindsay is a worthy flex in Week 7
SIT
Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals. Arizona’s offense has been anemic, and Rosen has thrown just two touchdowns through his first four games. Keep the rookie on the bench.
Case Keenum, QB, Broncos. Speaking of bench, we think Keenum deserves to ride the pine, as well. The Broncos quarterback has put up solid numbers in his last two games, but is about to face the NFL’s fourth ranked passing defense in its home stadium. No thanks.
Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos. Perennially pillow-soft, Thomas has scored touchdowns in consecutive weeks, but otherwise has been his usual, underwhelming self. Furthermore, Thomas is easy to take out of games, and is about to face one of the game’s best secondaries. We’ll pass.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
