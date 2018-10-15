Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Let’s be real: The fantasy football waiver wire is in dire straits.
There could be some diamonds in the rough, however.
With Week 6 largely in the books, the NFL season is fast approaching its midway point. That means the fantasy football playoffs are coming quicker than anyone would like to believe. So, now’s not the time to stop pouring over the waiver wire and tinkering your team team to (hopefully) perfection.
With that said, let’s look at some of the best options at each position that are owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues:
Quarterback: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (28 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
From a fantasy perspective, Trubisky is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL. The UNC product followed up his 354-yard, six-touchdown performance in Week 4 with 316 yards and three more touchdowns in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. He did throw one interception, his fourth of the season.
What makes Trubisky such an appealing fantasy quarterback, however, is his ability to run the ball. The second-year signal-caller ran for 53 yards in Week 4 and another 47 yards Sunday afternoon. Trubisky will struggle from time to time, but he carries legitimate upside.
Other quarterbacks to target: Jameis Winston (TB), Case Keenum (DEN)
Running Back: Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (26 percent owned)
Yeah, the wire is thin.
But hear us out on Mack: The second-year back entered the 2018 season with the expectation that he’d bell cow in the Colts’ backfield, but has been a fantasy afterthought after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury. He looked good in his return Sunday, however, rushing for 89 yards on 12 carries in a loss to the New York Jets. Aside from injuries, the only knock on Mack is that he doesn’t factor much into Indianapolis’ passing game. Still, if he can stay healthy, the University of South Florida product could provide FLEX — and even RB2 — numbers moving forward.
Other running backs to target: Frank Gore (MIA), Austin Ekeler (LAC)
Wide Receiver: Taylor Gabriel, Chicago Bears (22 percent owned)
Sometimes claiming fantasy wideouts is all about catching lightning in a bottle, and Gabriel certainly fits that bill. The speedy receiver has become the big-play threat in the Bears’ offense, racking up 104 yards and 110 yards in his last two games, respectively. He also has caught at least five balls in four of five games this season, and gets the occasional carry out of the backfield, as well.
The touchdowns could use some work (only two through five games), but Gabriel should be a consistent WR3, at worst, for the rest of the season.
Other wide receivers to target: Tyrell Williams (LAC), Chester Rogers (IND)
Tight End: C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals (32 percent owned)
Speaking of thin: How about fantasy tight ends this season? Woof!
Options are few and far between on the wire, but Uzomah might be the best of the bunch. Tyler Eifert is done for the season after undergoing ankle surgery, and backup tight end Tyler Kroft reportedly could be headed for surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right foot. That leaves Uzomah to carry the load at tight end in the Bengals offense, which can be among the most prolific in the league.
The Auburn product two balls for 43 yards last week, and followed up that performance with six catches for 54 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Take a chance on Uzomah — you might be glad you did.
Other tight ends to target: Cameron Brate (TB), Vernon Davis (WSH)
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images
