Fantasy Football Week 8 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s been a frustrating seven weeks for David Johnson’s fantasy owners and even more frustrating for Arizona Cardinals fans.
But one of those might be about to change.
With the Cardinals electing to make a change at offensive coordinator, turning the reigns over to Bruce Arians disciple Byron Leftwich, the electric running back’s fantasy stock could be on the rise in the coming weeks, starting this Sunday.
You’ll want Johnson in your lineup Sunday, along with a few other inconsistent performers that could get you a much-needed W.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 8:
STARTS
Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts face the Oakland Raiders in Week 8, so it’s the perfect time to see if Luck can build off his four-touchdown game last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders are allowing the 10th most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season so it’s time to let Luck rip.
David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Time to step off the ledge, D.J. owners. The Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and installed Leftwich as the OC. Expect the Cards to use Johnson much more in the way Arians did under Leftwich.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Landry has received double-digit targets in all but one game this season and appears to be a favored target of Baker Mayfield. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary remains atrocious so Landry could rack up the points.
O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Alabama product has notched at least 50 yards in each of the five games he’s been healthy in this season. He’s worth a start against a Cincinnati defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.
SITS
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Philly is a complete train wreck right now. Wentz and the Eagles will head to London to face a fierce Jacksonville Jaguars defense in need of a win. The young quarterback has been inconsistent this season so it might be time to find a spot on your bench for him until he proves his worth.
Latavius Murray/Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
No matter who spearheads the Vikes’ rushing attack Sunday, they face the New Orleans Saints’ top-ranked run defense that has bottled up opposing backs all season. Sit.
Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers
Has Funchess been effective this season? Yes. But the Panthers wide receiver has a stiff test in Week 8 when Carolina battles the Baltimore Ravens and their vaunted pass defense. It could be a quiet week for the Michigan product.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
The young pass catcher returned to the lineup in Week 7 but caught just two passes for 26 yards against the Atlanta Falcons. Until Engram finds his way back into the fold, he’s not worth a start.
