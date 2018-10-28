Four Jaguars Players Detained In London After Incident Ahead Of Game Vs. Eagles

It has not been the best season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After beginning the 2018-19 NFL campaign 2-0, including a win over the New England Patriots, they’ve struggled to string together victories. They’ve won just once in their last five games and traveled to London earlier this week with a 3-4 record in hopes of turning their luck around against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jacksonville’s luck got worse before it got better.

Four Jaguars’ players were detained early Saturday after an incident in London, where the team is play the Eagles on Sunday morning. The Jaguars said the players were detained "over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018

While the Jaguars confirmed they were aware of what happened, they did not identify the players involved.

