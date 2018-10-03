Gabe Kapler, Philly Radio Host Get Heated Over Phillies’ Brutal Finish

There’s good radio, and there’s what happened Wednesday morning on WIP-FM.

Philadelphia sports radio host Angelo Cataldi got into a heated back-and-forth with Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, who was ticked off that Cataldi called Phillies general manager Matt Klentak “incompetent” in a recent column. Kapler came on the air ready to take Cataldi to task, and Cataldi gave it right back.

Listen to the full conversation in the tweet below:

Wow, just wow. Take a listen. This was an AMAZING exchange between @gabekapler and @AngeloCataldi !!https://t.co/q4gbPWTvpJ — Ava Graham (@_avagraham) October 3, 2018

Excellent.

There were many great quotes throughout the exchange, but Cataldi saying, “(Fans) don’t find a 3-2 count as exciting as you do, Gabe!” has to be the best. We could’ve done without all the “I respect you, bro” nonsense at the end, though.

At the end of the day, both men probably deserved to get called out: Kapler’s Phillies had a horrendous second-half collapse, and Cataldi’s remarks about Klentak were a bit excessive.

