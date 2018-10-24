Gehrig? A-Rod? Rafael Devers Is In Insane Company After World Series Debut

Happy birthday, Rafael Devers.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman will be feeling pretty good when he wakes up Wednesday to celebrate his 22nd B-day, as he and his team are now three wins away from a World Series title.

That’s thanks in large part to Devers, who has been a tremendous postseason player for the Red Sox this fall. Before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, Devers went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run batted in the Red Sox’s 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Devers is now hitting .364 in 11 career playoff games, and when he starts, he’s a run producer. Devers now has at least one RBI in each of his first eight career playoff games, tying a major league record.

To say he’s got some pretty good company would be an understatement.

Rafael Devers of the @RedSox is the first player ever to have an RBI in each of the first 8 playoff starts of his career. His 8-start streak with an RBI is tied for the longest streak in playoff history (at any point in career), matching Lou Gehrig, Ryan Howard and A-Rod. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 24, 2018

Not bad.

There is, however, one record Devers won’t be able to break, though. The birthday boy fell just short of setting a new record for career postseason RBIs before turning 22. Devers now has 13 postseason RBIs in his young career, one short of the 14 runs driven in by former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones before his own 22nd birthday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images