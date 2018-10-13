Georgia Vs. LSU Live Stream: Watch SEC College Football Game Online

A pivotal showdown in the SEC takes place Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., when No. 13 LSU takes on No. 2 Georgia at Tiger Stadium.
LSU lost in heartbreaking fashion to Florida last week, ending its unbeaten run. But a win over the undefeated Bulldogs would put the Tigers back in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff and a likely return to the top 10 in the polls.
A win for Georgia would move it a step closer to another appearance in the SEC Championship Game next month.
Here’s how and when to watch Georgia vs. LSU:
Start Time: Saturday, Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP