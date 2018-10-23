Get Ready For 2018 World Series Game 1 With David Ortiz’s 2004 HR Vs. Cardinals

Game 1 of the World Series has been kind to the Boston Red Sox in the new millennium.

The Sox have won their last three Game 1s of the Fall Classic in 2004, 2007 and 2013. All three of these games were played at Fenway Park, also the site of Tuesday night’s Game 1 between the Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

These series openers have produced several memorable moments, including Dustin Pedroia leading off Game 1 in 2007 with a home run off Colorado Rockies starter Jeff Francis.

But the most exhilarating moment might be David Ortiz’s three-run blast in the first inning of Game 1 in 2004 versus the St. Louis Cardinals. The ball curled just inside the Pesky Pole in right field to put the Sox ahead 3-0.

Check it out in the video below:

What will Game 1 of the 2018 Fall Classic have in store? Keep it on NESN.com throughout the Tuesday night for complete coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images