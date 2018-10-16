Giants Owner John Mara Has Had Enough Of Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Talking’

Odell Beckham Jr.’s game-altering talent comes with an outspoken personality that occasionally gets the New York Giants wide receiver into trouble.

Apparently, it just did.

Giants president an co-owner John Mara was asked about Beckham on Tuesday in the wake of an ESPN interview in which the star wideout candidly shared some criticisms of quarterback Eli Manning, head coach Pat Shurmur and the team as a whole.

Mara’s response was essentially to tell Beckham to zip it.

“I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field, as opposed to what he says and does off the field,” Mara said, via Newsday.

“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking.”

Mara added he didn’t talk to Beckham after the interview aired last Sunday, Oct. 7, replying tersely, “I think enough people have spoken to him.”

It’s no surprise the Giants co-owner is in a bad mood, considering his club sits dead last in the NFC East with a 1-5 record. And while Beckham currently ranks ninth in the NFL with a respectable 506 receiving yards, the distractions he’s creating off the field don’t seem to be helping the cause.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images