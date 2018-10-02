Gisele Bundchen Appears To Have Accepted Tom Brady Isn’t Retiring Soon

Both parties in every relationship have to pick their battles. And it appears Gisele Bundchen has relented in her quest to get Tom Brady to stop playing football.

The retired supermodel appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday morning to promote her new book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.” In the book, Bundchen insists her New England Patriots quarterback husband can retire from the NFL whenever he feels like it, and she’s accepted that “what will be will be.”

That’s a departure from comments Bundchen has made in the past; Brady admitted in a February 2017 interview that “if it was up to my wife she’d have me retire today,” while Bundchen also has raised concerns about head injuries her husband has suffered over the years.

Gisele struck a different tune in her “GMA” interview, though.

“I’ve never seen someone love something as much as he loves football, and it makes me happy,” she told host Robin Roberts. “If I said anything in the past, it’s because you have a concern.

“If someone you love — if my kid falls … I turn into a ferocious lion. I think ‘Mama Bear’ comes out in me. I’m like, ‘No one is going to hurt someone I love.’ You just feel very protective of them.”

That mindset is understandable, and her concerns about Brady’s potential concussions are legitimate. Yet the 41-year-old QB has insisted he wants to play until at least 45, so Gisele will have to hope the TB12 Method helps her husband avoid any serious injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images