Go Right In The Middle Of Red Sox Celebration After Final Out Of World Series

It was a frenzy at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

The Boston Red Sox claimed Game 5 of the World Series, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 and clinching the Fall Classic.

Chris Sale struck out Manny Machado for the final out of the season, and his Red Sox teammates came pouring out of the dugout once the out was recorded.

While the broadcast of the game obviously got the celebration, the MLB Twitter account provided a pretty cool vantage point. They had someone down on field level that went running out into the middle of the celebration with the Red Sox to capture the moment.

Check it out:

What a moment.

