Goodbye Kyrie Irving? Latest Odds Point To Celtics Making Shocking Trade

Kyrie Irving will be in Boston for the foreseeable future, at least that’s what the smart money is on, right?

Well, based on the latest odds as of Friday, it appears that might not be the case.

The Boston Celtics point guard publically stated his intention to re-sign with the C’s next offseason, but is there a possibility Danny Ainge elects to cut bait with the 26-year-old before he has the chance to rethink his promise?

According to OddsShark, that just might be the case.

Will Kyrie Irving be dealt before the 2018-19 NBA Trade Deadline? Yes -200 (66.7% probability)

No +150 Odds via @betmybookie pic.twitter.com/zB1e1T1wFs — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 12, 2018

While the odds should make Celtics fans raise an eyebrow, it might be free money to bet the No at +150. It feels like something would have to go seriously wrong with Irving and the Celtics for Boston to trade to the star point guard.

Of course, a potential blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis always is a possibility, and we know Ainge isn’t afraid to make a deal to improve his title chances.

