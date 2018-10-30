Gordon Hayward’s Message After Red Sox Won World Series Will Get Celtics Fans Pumped

The Red Sox became the latest Boston team to win a championship, claiming the World Series on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was the Sox’s fourth title since 2004, and the eleventh Boston sports championship since the turn of the century.

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward on Monday was asked about the Red Sox’s run. While he gave props to the Sox for their title, he responded with a message that is sure to get Celtics fans gassed up.

“Big congratulations to those guys, they had a great year,” Hayward said, via MassLive. “It’s only right they won the whole thing. They call it Title Town for a reason, so now we have to do our job.”

The C’s making a deep run isn’t too far-fetched. Even though they haven’t gotten off to the hottest start, they are loaded with talent and still are regarded as a favorite in the Eastern Conference.

Boston has a parade honoring the Red Sox scheduled for Wednesday, and it’s clear Hayward and Co. are hoping another one will roll through town in late June.

