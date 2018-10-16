Gordon Hayward’s Injury Recovery Inspires New ‘League Of Legends’ Commercial

Gordon Hayward’s return from injury isn’t only the talk of the NBA. It also is causing a buzz beyond basketball’s borders.

The Boston Celtics forward stars in a new “League of Legends” commercial, which video-game developer Riot Games released Monday. The ad centers around the gruesome ankle and leg injury Hayward suffered on opening night of the 2017-18 season and the determination he showed in recovering from it.

Hayward, an avid participant in “League of Legends” and other popular video games, is expected to feature heavily for the Celtics this season, which will begin Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images