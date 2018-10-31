Governor Charlie Baker Makes Fun Of Manny Machado’s World Series-Ending Strikeout

Manny Machado was Enemy No. 1 for Boston Red Sox fans during their 2018 World Series matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers, so in that sense, it was fitting the All-Star third baseman struck out to end the Fall Classic in Game 5.

Not only that, Machado’s swing on Red Sox ace Chris Sale’s breaking ball was off-balance and rather embarrassing.

The Red Sox celebrated their World Series championship with a duckboat parade in Boston on Wednesday morning, but before the rolling rally began, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker was among the people who spoke to fans at Fenway Park, and he couldn’t help but poke some fun at Machado’s final swing.

Baker, a republican, is running for re-election against Democratic candidate Jay Gonzalez. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images