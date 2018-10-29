Hanley Ramirez, Curt Schilling Among Those Congratulating Red Sox On World Series Win

The Boston Red Sox capped off their incredible 2018 season Sunday night when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to claim the World Series championship with a Game 5 win.

Fans celebrated in the stands at Dodger Stadium as the Red Sox celebrated on the field. And plenty of notable names took to Twitter to congratulate the 2018 World Series champs.

Congrats to the boys and #RedSoxNation, start to finish best team in MLB in ‘18. Proven. Earned #WorldChamps🏆And congrats to the #BoysInBlue, heckuva year🙏🏽 #NLChamps #Dodgers #MLB⚾️ — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) October 29, 2018

No more Price debate, no more bullpen worries, 2018 Boston Red Sox are the World Champions! Well done, well deserved and enjoy the off-season! #COMVPSPRICEPEARCE #4in14years — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) October 29, 2018

And don't fall asleep on how young and wicked talented this group is. With almost no consistent SP they absolutely STEAMROLLED the post season. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) October 29, 2018

Yeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh bish!!!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2018

Champs!!!!!!!! Congrats @RedSox dominated all year and did it in postseason as well. All about the team!!! — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) October 29, 2018

Sunday’s win marked Boston’s fourth championship in 14 seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images