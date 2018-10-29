Boston Red Sox

Hanley Ramirez, Curt Schilling Among Those Congratulating Red Sox On World Series Win

by on Mon, Oct 29, 2018 at 12:24AM

The Boston Red Sox capped off their incredible 2018 season Sunday night when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to claim the World Series championship with a Game 5 win.

Fans celebrated in the stands at Dodger Stadium as the Red Sox celebrated on the field. And plenty of notable names took to Twitter to congratulate the 2018 World Series champs.

Sunday’s win marked Boston’s fourth championship in 14 seasons.

