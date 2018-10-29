Hanley Ramirez, Curt Schilling Among Those Congratulating Red Sox On World Series Win

The Boston Red Sox capped off their incredible 2018 season Sunday night when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to claim the World Series championship with a Game 5 win.
Fans celebrated in the stands at Dodger Stadium as the Red Sox celebrated on the field. And plenty of notable names took to Twitter to congratulate the 2018 World Series champs.
Sunday’s win marked Boston’s fourth championship in 14 seasons.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
